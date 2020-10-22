https://rumble.com/vat7v3-president-trump-on-lockdowns-we-cant-all-stay-in-the-basement-like-joe.html?mref=22lbp&mc=56yab
About The Author
Related Posts
Declassified FBI Spreadsheet Exposes Fallibility of Steele Dossier
October 13, 2020
Sgt. Maj. Who Helped Save 75 ISIS Captives Awarded Medal of Honor
September 11, 2020
Terrorism Charges Brought Against Charlie Hebdo Stabbing Suspect
September 30, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy