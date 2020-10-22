https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-hunter-bidens-ex-business-associate-will-be-trumps-special-guest-at-tonights-debate

President Donald Trump will have Hunter Biden’s former business associate, Tony Bobulinski, as his special guest at tonight’s presidential debate, John Roberts of Fox News reports.

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski to be @realDonaldTrump special guest at tonight’s debate — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

Bobulinski, who served for 37 years as an Army Intelligence Officer, came forward to confirm that the coded term ‘big guy’ from Hunter Biden’s emails with Chinese officials regarding a cash peddling scheme was the term used for Joe Biden.

Bobulinski has said that he was one of those who received an email dated May 13, 2017, as reported by the New York Post on Oct. 14, that elucidated “positions, titles, and associated cash payments.” In that email, there was a 10 percent laid out for “the big guy,” according to the New York Post.

Tony Bobulinski has implicated both Joe Biden and his brother Jim, alleging that they were involved in Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China. The “email is genuine,” and he confirmed that he was one of those who received it, and that then VP Joe Biden was “the big guy.”

“The reference to ‘the big guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other ‘JB’ referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother,” wrote Bobulinski.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the big guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.

“I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment. Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening.

“The Johnson Report connected some dots in a way that shocked me—it made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners.”

Joe Biden has said that he’s never spoken to his son about his business dealings.