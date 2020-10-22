https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/protesters-interrupt-dem-senator-chuck-schumer-press-conference-amy-coney-barrett-video/

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-0 to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

Democrat members on the committee boycotted the vote.

The Democrat committee members held a press conference and left-wing protesters interrupted Senators Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein and Amy Klobuchar as they spoke.

The protesters are furious that the Senate Democrats are completely powerless to stop the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett because they keep losing elections.

TRENDING: UPDATE: Former Hunter Biden Associate in Fear for His Life – Bevan Cooney Moved to More Dangerous Facility After Leaking Emails to Conservative Journalists

WATCH:

Right now: anti-Trump protesters with @RefuseFascism interrupt Chuck Schumer led press conference about ACB. pic.twitter.com/7sSP2UfBWx — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 22, 2020

Dramatic, pro-abortion protesters dressed as Handmaids from The Handmaid’s Tale showed up.

The Handmaid’s Tale is a TV series that features “Handmaids” as fertile women who are subjected to “child-bearing slavery.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

