A Seattle Police Officer was attacked by an Antifa-BLM thug last Thursday with a burning spear!

The entire attack was caught on police cam.

This is what police officers face in Seattle.

I completely missed this the other day. A feral Antifa/BLM cretin stabbed a police officer with a spear. The spear was on fire. Great job @MayorJenny. pic.twitter.com/X7OS1Lv6T7 — L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) October 22, 2020

The goon, Brian Leil, was later arrested and charged with first and second degree assault for attacking Officer Caleb Pomazon.

On Friday October 16, 2020 Seattle’s King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged Brian Leil with 1st and 2nd Degree Assault after Leil tossed a large, burning, spear like stick into Seattle Police officer Caleb Pomazon’s patrol SUV. Case: 20-1-07407-8 pic.twitter.com/oj7FrGl92E — Studio 2.8 – studiotwopointeight.com – 📸 (@studio2point8) October 18, 2020

Another violent lunatic in Seattle about to burn some cars when intercepted by police. He turns on them and throws the burning spear in to their car. I know one officer suffered some burns. These poor officers doing their job and dealing with all these deplorable people. https://t.co/dKpnYRj5gL — Patricia Brown (@Patrici38189231) October 19, 2020

