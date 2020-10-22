https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pure-evil-seattle-police-officer-injured-feral-antifa-blm-thug-attacks-officers-burning-spear-video/

A Seattle Police Officer was attacked by an Antifa-BLM thug last Thursday with a burning spear!

The entire attack was caught on police cam.

This is what police officers face in Seattle.

The goon, Brian Leil, was later arrested and charged with first and second degree assault for attacking Officer Caleb Pomazon.

