The Biden campaign issued a statement a few minutes ago denying the allegations made by Hunter Biden former business partner, Tony Bobulinski:

The statement also attacked President Trump over the NYT’s allegation this week that he has a bank account in China:

Full statement here:

Ben Shapiro’s reaction:

Libs loved it, too:

And we fully expect journos to accept this hook, line and sinker:

CNN and MSNBC didn’t even air the press conference tonight which tells you just how much coverage they’ll give it:

