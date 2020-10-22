https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/22/puts-hunter-in-the-hot-seat-biden-campaign-issues-denial-of-tony-bobulinski-allegations/

The Biden campaign issued a statement a few minutes ago denying the allegations made by Hunter Biden former business partner, Tony Bobulinski:

Biden campaign: “Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever. He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 23, 2020

The statement also attacked President Trump over the NYT’s allegation this week that he has a bank account in China:

“Trump has a secret Chinese bank account and pays more in taxes in China than he pays in federal income taxes in the U.S. — and that this is a desperate, pathetic farce executed by a flailing campaign with no rationale for putting our country through another four years of hell.” https://t.co/I1QPDsOvTD — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 23, 2020

Full statement here:

The Biden campaign responds to Tony Bobulinksi, who is Trump’s invited guest tonight. Statement from ⁦@AndrewBatesNC⁩ pic.twitter.com/adPs2NSvLt — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 22, 2020

Ben Shapiro’s reaction:

Now THAT’S a denial. This certainly puts Hunter in the hot seat, given that the emails seem to directly contradict this denial. https://t.co/a3OGMAAk5t — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 23, 2020

Libs loved it, too:

This is very good. Big fan of rapid response. This is both rapid and withering. Well done, @AndrewBatesNC https://t.co/KR7umv9IOf — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 23, 2020

And we fully expect journos to accept this hook, line and sinker:

This is all provably true, and if you’re a reporter who’s acting like the Trump campaign’s stenographer right now over his predictably dumb debate stunt, you’re falling for the same shit you did four years ago. https://t.co/zPmRpSSnX8 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 22, 2020

CNN and MSNBC didn’t even air the press conference tonight which tells you just how much coverage they’ll give it:

Neither CNN nor MSNBC are carrying Tony Bobulinski’s press conference. pic.twitter.com/1ljAyjIMS1 — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 22, 2020

