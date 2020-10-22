https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/rally-tally-update-former-vp-biden-far-behind-president-trump-attendance-enthusiasm-even-crooked-hillary-far-outpaced/

Here is our ‘rally tally’ again for 2020. Beginning on Labor Day we started putting together the below estimates for attendance at campaign events through Wednesday, October 22, 2020.*



Since Labor day we count huge crowds for President Trump but very small crowds for former VP Biden. Some of Biden’s events have had no individuals present other than approved press or campaign workers. Many days Biden was not even out campaigning.

Below is the summary of events since Labor Day. President Trump has now held events with nearly a half a million event goers while Biden has entertained an estimated 677 event goers.

Note: These numbers are estimates based on data available. Please provide alternative numbers for consideration, if inclined.

Today we’ve compared this year’s results with 2016 results.

When comparing overall results for President Trump, he is out performing 2016 in number of attendees at his rallies but in October had fewer rallies due to his being quarantined for 10 days when diagnosed with the coronavirus. We also see that VP Biden has had more events than Hillary but the numbers at his rallies are almost nil, and far fewer than Hillary. Overall, Biden might as well not even do rallies because no one is there (even when compared to Hillary).

Below is our comparison:

Based on ratios between 2020 and 2016, President Trump had more rallies and event goers in September this year when compared to 2016. The President is behind 2016 in events and attendance in October because of his contracting the coronavirus but he absolutely destroys VP Biden in attendees.

Biden has kept pace with the President in number of events but the attendance at his events is abysmal. Even Hillary crushed Biden in attendance. Blame it on the coronavirus all you want, but the facts are Biden is getting crushed in attendees at events by President Trump and even by Hillary in 2016.

More and more people are recognizing that the fake news polls are wrong:

WOW! Thank you ARIZONA! Departing Nevada now, and will see you all soon. Together, we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! https://t.co/gsFSgh2KPc pic.twitter.com/x4UKcXH7fr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

The Biden rallies really are horribly attended:

Twitter deleted @EricTrump tweet with this video, so I’m sending it out this way. 👇🏻 @77WABCradio pic.twitter.com/UyW6Zm1GUG — Lidia Curanaj (@LidiaNews) October 17, 2020

In Summary – Joe Biden will never catch President Trump in crowd size or enthusiasm. Wait till all the Hunter Biden emails and pictures are released.



Biden has not entertained a crowd greater than 50 people since Labor Day and probably no crowd greater than 100 since March. He is being crushed by President Trump in attendance – even Crooked Hillary crushed him in attendance.



The polls are garbage, the current race is not even close. The rally numbers prove it. President Trump is crushing former VP Joe Biden.



* In the 2016 election we kept track of event attendance after the Party Conventions for both candidate Trump and Crooked Hillary. We did this because the future President was setting records at seemingly every venue he visited while Hillary could barely fill half a high school gymnasium. By mid-August we determined that President Trump had 10 times the number of attendees at his rallies than Hillary did during the same time. This year it’s worse.

By election day 2016 we determined that tens of thousands of more individuals attended Trump events than Hillary events.

The far left mainstream media claimed Hillary was up in the polls. They claimed that rally attendance didn’t matter, but it did. Momentum and enthusiasm mean a lot. (In March 2017 Deroy Murdock cited our work on FOX News to show that President Trump just plain outworked Hillary in the 2016 campaign.)

