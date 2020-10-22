https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/rather-hilarious-guess-what-caused-bidens-quick-pivot-from-my-family-to-your-family-trump-blasted-him-for-it/

During the presidential debate, when the conversation turned to recent (and past) news about Joe Biden and his family, the former VP did a quick pivot that didn’t escape the notice of Ben Shapiro:

This rehearsed move from “my family” to “your family” was weak. Trump blasted him on it, and it was rather hilarious. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 23, 2020

Biden must have spent a good deal of his “lid” time trying to rehearse how he was going to handle this:

Biden: “This isn’t about my family or his family. It’s about your family … if you’re a middle class family, your family is hurting badly.” Trump: “That’s a typical political statement. Let’s get off this China thing … I’m not a typical politician.” https://t.co/HR9MFfjFDv pic.twitter.com/ei0DctO7BJ — ABC News (@ABC) October 23, 2020

Caution: One-eighty in progress!

Best part of the debate https://t.co/gheQ2JUsaq — Adam Tenbarge (@atenbarge10) October 23, 2020

My favorite so far! https://t.co/38iitESRH9 — Melissa Simmons (@melissahsimmons) October 23, 2020

IM NOT A POLITICIAN THAT’S WHY I GOT ELECTED 🐐🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/Z4O8VIgm46 — javy 🤙🏽 (@javier_ortiz10) October 23, 2020

