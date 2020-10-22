https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/522226-read-ghislaine-maxwells-unsealed-deposition

Depositions with Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and alleged accomplice of the late Jeffrey Epstein, were unsealed on Thursday.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered that the transcripts of interviews with Maxwell be released to the public.

The first transcript released is more than 400 pages long and contains some redactions. The interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer took place in 2016.

It seeks to establish Maxwell’s role in Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking operation. Maxwell was charged in July on several counts related to sex trafficking minors and perjury. She has pleaded not guilty.

Giuffre has alleged that Epstein began abusing her in 2000, when she was 16, and that Maxwell recruited her for that purpose.

Read the full transcript below. Explicit content may be discussed.

