We told you earlier today that the Senate Judiciary Democrats boycotted the vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination, but there were cardboard cutouts in their places instead:

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats boycott committee vote on #ACB pic.twitter.com/tqTI6EMVIP — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 22, 2020

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw perfectly encapsulated the corner the Dems painted themselves into:

“We can’t vote for her, because our radical base will get mad. We can’t vote against her because she’s immensely qualified and Americans actually like her. So we will just be dramatic juveniles and not show up.” That’s Senate Dems for ya. https://t.co/t3mAgGEVza — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 22, 2020

Bingo! We’ll now wait and see what kind of a show the Senate Dems have planned for the full vote on confirmation next week.

