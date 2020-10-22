https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/rep-dan-crenshaw-perfectly-nutshells-the-senate-judiciary-dems-acb-catch-22-that-turned-them-into-dramatic-juveniles/

We told you earlier today that the Senate Judiciary Democrats boycotted the vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination, but there were cardboard cutouts in their places instead:

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw perfectly encapsulated the corner the Dems painted themselves into:

Bingo! We’ll now wait and see what kind of a show the Senate Dems have planned for the full vote on confirmation next week.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...