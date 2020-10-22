https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mikewaltz-florida-appeasement-meddling/2020/10/22/id/993362

It should not be a surprise Iran is engaging in an election meddling campaign against President Donald Trump, because it is desperate to get Joe Biden back in the White House, according to Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., on Newsmax TV.

“Iran is so desperate,” Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told Thursday’s “Spicer & Co.” “They desperately want Biden back in. They know he’ll go back to appeasement. He’ll go back to sending them pallets of cash.”

Waltz referred to former President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear agreement the Trump administration decertified. Also, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced Wednesday that Iran is behind mass-emailing Florida Democrats in a voter intimidation scheme to tarnish President Donald Trump.

“Kudos to the administration for being transparent about it, informing the American people on it, and building the infrastructure that can detect this, because what happened in 2016 happened under Biden’s and Obama’s watch,” Waltz told host Sean Spicer. “And we didn’t find out about it until three years later.”

Waltz has introduced a bill to put into law the U.S. government must alert the American people when our elections are being impacted by foreign influence.

“I do think you’re going to hear more about Chinese interference in the coming days,” Waltz added.

