The Joe Biden campaign says they’re working hard to fight against “disinformation” (or in some cases inconvenient truths they’re calling “disinformation”). The campaign’s getting serious about it in the days leading up to the election, and it’s an expensive endeavor:

Inside the “Malarkey Factory,” Biden’s online war room https://t.co/NggiNNXUHu — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 19, 2020

Yep, the “Malarkey Factory,” and it wasn’t cheap:

That was easily confused for parody:

I had to do a double-take to make sure this wasn’t a Babylon Bee headline https://t.co/XJgbfZ4693 — Jarod (@TheRealJarod78) October 22, 2020

Yep, same here!

At first, I thought this was Babylon Bee. — Brett S (@brettbjj_brett) October 22, 2020

@TheBabylonBee, they beat you to it. — Nicole 🎃 (@RandomShy) October 22, 2020

BREAKING:

Babylon Bee, in order to skirt partisan censorship by Facebook, changes it name. https://t.co/vlcKnzf6Hv — Cake or Death (@SaintMooney) October 22, 2020

Real-life and satire are indistinguishable in 2020.

