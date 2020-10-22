https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/report-about-biden-campaigns-multimillion-dollar-malarkey-factory-easily-mistaken-for-a-babylon-bee-story/

The Joe Biden campaign says they’re working hard to fight against “disinformation” (or in some cases inconvenient truths they’re calling “disinformation”). The campaign’s getting serious about it in the days leading up to the election, and it’s an expensive endeavor:

Yep, the “Malarkey Factory,” and it wasn’t cheap:

That was easily confused for parody:

Yep, same here!

Real-life and satire are indistinguishable in 2020.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...