https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/militia-presidentialelections-riot-protest/2020/10/22/id/993378

Militia groups are expected to flood five states leading up to Election Day, according to a new study from ACLED, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were named “high-risk locations” prior to the elections due to their recent histories of hosting large-scale anti-coronavirus lockdown demonstrations.

The report examines right-wing organizations throughout the United States and identified spots that would likely have vigilant activities before the elections.

In September, the FBI stopped a plot by extremists to kidnap Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

According to the report, California, New Mexico, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia also have moderate risks for militia-related activities before and after the elections.

Now, some activists are concerned militia groups may intimidate voters and threaten minorities looking to vote.

“It is designed to maybe keep people from showing up because they fear that there might be some activity, when, in fact, it’s just a chilling commentary,” Gerry Hebert of the Campaign Legal Center told NPR.

