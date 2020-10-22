https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/restaurant-owners-facing-massive-covid-fines-vindicated-court/

(USSA NEWS) – Over the summer, the co-owner of Taste of Sicily – an Italian restaurant in Palmyra, Pennsylvania – made headlines when he defied left-wing Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 shutdown mandates and scoffed at the $10,000 in fines that came along with them.

“Some rob you with a gun, while others rob you with a pen,” co-owner Mike Mangano declared to PennLive at the time, referring to Wolf. “We ain’t paying crap.” Well, it appears he was right.

The restaurant opened at full capacity in May – a violation of Wolf’s shutdown orders – and the eatery didn’t require masks or social distancing, and plexiglass barriers weren’t up, the station said.

