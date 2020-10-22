https://notthebee.com/article/robert-downey-jr-torches-cancel-culture-dorks-for-attacking-chris-pratt

What a world… The “sinless” are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback

The cancel-culture dorks have been after Pratt because 6 Avengers actors did a fundraiser for Kamala Harris and he didn’t join them (yes, really). The mob had him trending on Twitter saying he was terrible.

Props to Downey Jr. for this. It’s lovely to see some civility and reasonableness in the world.

