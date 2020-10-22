https://saraacarter.com/update-rudy-giuliani-denies-he-acted-inappropriately-in-new-borat-movie/

October 21, 2020

Rudy Giuliani denied allegations Wednesday night that he was touching his genitals in the new Borat movie scheduled for release on Friday. Giuliani claims he was tucking in his shirt after taking off recording gear saying “at no time, before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Giuliani also tweeted that the “NY Post today reports ‘it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.”

“As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th,” he tweeted.

(2) In fact, the NY Post today reports “it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.” As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

The Guardian is reporting that Rudy Guiliani, the former Mayor of New York City and personal lawyer to the President, appeared in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Borat movie in a scene where he allegedly had his hand down his pants.

In the film, Guiliani was reportedly brought into a hotel room with the actress playing Borat’s daughter, who was posing as a conservative journalist. Giuliani then laid back on the bed, where he allegedly proceeded to put his hand down his pants before Borat, the character played by Cohen, quickly bursted in to save his pretend 15-year-old daughter.

Jennie S. Taer contributed to this report.

