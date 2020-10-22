https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/22/ruh-roh-sharyl-attkisson-reports-senators-asking-questions-about-secret-service-and-hunter-biden-that-look-even-worse-for-biden/

Sharyl Attkisson shared this new bit of information about the Hunter Biden laptop incident:

(NEW) Senators: Did Secret Service hide documents about Hunter Biden from Congress? https://t.co/wdne2ERbXQ — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 22, 2020

From Sharyl Attkisson:

Secret Service records appear to provide verification of documents regarding conflicts of interest regarding former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and other member of the Biden family. That’s according to leading Senate Republicans investigating the matter. The senators, Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), are also questioning representations made to them by the Secret Service regarding its protective detail to Hunter. In a new letter to Secret Service Director James Murray, Johnson and Grassley outline how records they previously obtained from the Secret Service line up with, and seem to provide verification of, newly-public emails about Hunter Biden’s controversial dealings with and payments from foreign businesspeople.

No wonder Nan didn’t want to answer any questions about this … not lookin’ good for Sleepy Joe or his son.

Why oh why would the Secret Service hide anything from Congress?

Here’s the short answer. Yes. — Terra Firma (@Creezy_Bear) October 22, 2020

There are more people in on this than not, it seems, which is in no way surprising to anyone who’s been watching the sh*tshow for more than a few years. — cookboy (@andrewsiff) October 22, 2020

Corruption runs deep, yo.

Funny that you have to put “NEW” so we know that this is *in addition* to all the other scandals. I can barely keep up!#BidenCrimeSyndicate — TalkPolitic 🇺🇸 (@TalkPoliticUS) October 22, 2020

We can barely keep up either and this is what we do all day.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘I don’t have all day’: Nancy Pelosi snaps, refuses to answer question when journo asks about Biden laptop/corruption allegations (watch)

‘That’s nice, dear.’ Amanda Carpenter sneering at pro-Trump media figures claiming she feels SORRY for them goes SO very wrong

Go LID yourself! Sleepy Joe Biden sends the most Obama tweet EVER trashing Americans for not living up to the American ‘idea’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

