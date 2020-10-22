https://hannity.com/media-room/schumers-pity-party-dems-to-boycott-illegitimate-supreme-court-vote-on-judge-barrett/

JUST IN: Senate Will Vote Monday on Confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago

Mitch McConnell confirmed Tuesday that the Senate will vote Monday on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

“With regard to the Supreme Court justice … we’ll be voting to confirm justice-to-be Barrett next Monday,” the Senate Majority Leader said during his weekly press conference.

“I think that will be another signature accomplishment in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women that believe in the quaint notion that maybe the job of a judge is to actually follow the law,” McConnell added.

JUST IN: Senate to vote Monday to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court https://t.co/Ob8t7NTkOT pic.twitter.com/Pzli3siXvJ — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2020

Republicans currently hold 53 Senate seats, meaning she could lose three members of the GOP and still be confirmed with Vice President Mike Pence’s vote breaking the tie.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.