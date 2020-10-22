https://hannity.com/media-room/schumers-pity-party-dems-to-boycott-illegitimate-supreme-court-vote-on-judge-barrett/
JUST IN: Senate Will Vote Monday on Confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago
Mitch McConnell confirmed Tuesday that the Senate will vote Monday on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.
“With regard to the Supreme Court justice … we’ll be voting to confirm justice-to-be Barrett next Monday,” the Senate Majority Leader said during his weekly press conference.
“I think that will be another signature accomplishment in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women that believe in the quaint notion that maybe the job of a judge is to actually follow the law,” McConnell added.
JUST IN: Senate to vote Monday to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court https://t.co/Ob8t7NTkOT pic.twitter.com/Pzli3siXvJ
— The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2020
Republicans currently hold 53 Senate seats, meaning she could lose three members of the GOP and still be confirmed with Vice President Mike Pence’s vote breaking the tie.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
AOC GOES OFF: Ocasio-Cortez Accuses GOP of ‘Co-Opting Faith’ to ‘Advance Bigotry and Barbarism’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.13.20
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped her Republican colleagues on social media Monday night; accusing GOP lawmakers of “co-opting faith” to “advance bigotry and barbarism.”
“Sick and tired of Republicans who co-opt faith as an excuse to advance bigotry and barbarism. Fact is, if today Christ himself came to the floor of Congress and repeated his teachings, many would malign him as a radical and eject him from the chamber,” posted Ocasio-Cortez.
https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1315700608851234817
Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris addressed the Senate during the confirmation process of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday; saying Republicans are “rushing and jamming” her nomination.
“The Constitution of the United States entrusts the Senate with the duty to carefully consider nominations to the Supreme Court… Yet the majority is rushing this process and jamming President Trump’s nominee through the Senate,” said Harris.
“People are actually voting. Millions more will vote while this illegitimate process is underway,” she added. “A majority of elections want whoever wins this election to fill this seat… They’re deliberately defying the will of the people.”
MOMENTS AGO: Sen. Kamala Harris appears at “illegitimate” Amy Coney Barrett hearing with RBG book “I Dissent’ behind her. pic.twitter.com/BPlPJOxnwt
— The Hill (@thehill) October 12, 2020
Watch Senator Harris’ comments above.