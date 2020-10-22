https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sean-spicer-debate-taxes-moderator/2020/10/22/id/993383

While the second and final presidential debate was more “calm,” President Donald Trump’s best points came later and perhaps when they had less impact, according to Sean Spicer on Newsmax TV.

“Unfortunately a lot of his really good points came toward the latter end of the debate,” Spicer said in the Newsmax TV debate recap. “His point on taxes, his point on his record, he hit him really hard.

“I just wonder how many people stayed through that part of the debate.”

Notably, this debate moderated by NBC News’ Kristen Welker, who was in command of the conversation that included muted candidates, was a lot less raucous than any of the debates during the Trump presidential era since 2016.

“I think once the fireworks weren’t there, how many of them stayed through?” Spicer noted.

Spicer, a former White House press secretary during the Trump administration and now a Newsmax TV host of “Spicer & Co.,” has long stressed the early moments are the most impactful.

“Unfortunately these moments happen late in the debate don’t get the traction,” Spicer said. “I was surprised in a positive way how little Hunter Biden came up. I thought it would come up much earlier. I think all of us did.”

