Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went dark at the start of the second and final presidential debate on Thursday, warning Americans of an upcoming “dark winter” with no end in sight, and the deaths of 200,000 more people from the China-originated novel coronavirus.

“We’re about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter, and he [President Donald Trump] has no clear plan, and there’s no prospect that there’s gonna be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year,” warned Biden.

The former VP also stated that 200,000 Americans will soon lose their lives to the virus and evoked imagery of people at their dinner tables with an empty chair for a loved one lost to COVID.

“I don’t think we’re gonna have a dark winter at all,” President Trump rebutted. “We’re opening up our country, we’ve learned and studied and understand the disease, which we didn’t at the beginning.”

Trump noted that when he closed the borders back in January to China, Biden called him “xenophobic.” “Now he’s saying, oh, I should have moved quicker,” said the president, “but he didn’t move quicker; he was months behind me, many months behind me.”

Mr. Biden also did not rule out more lockdown efforts for the nation if he were to become POTUS, saying “bars and … gymnasiums” and the like can’t be open until we “get this under control.”

Biden was ripped online for the dark imagery, which ran in stark contrast to President Trump.

I know it’s a reflection of their campaign theme, too, but Trump is very hopeful and optimistic about ability of Americans to conquer Coronavirus and Biden predicts a “dark winter” of discontent and horror. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 23, 2020

Biden pushing fear: “A DARK WINTER” — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 23, 2020

Trump offering optimism and solutions to Wuhan coronavirus. Biden says it’s going to be a “dark winter.” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 23, 2020

Joe: “We’re going into a dark winter.” His strategy is to scare people into voting for him. Weak. #Debates2020 — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 23, 2020

There is Biden again selling fear. “Dark Winter?” Southwest Airlines announced they are opening the middle seats. We need a president that is optimistic. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) October 23, 2020

Trump positions himself as the hope and return to normalcy candidate. Biden as the “dark winter” fear and panic candidate. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) October 23, 2020

