As Twitchy has reported, much to CBS News’ objection, President Trump has released raw, unedited video of his “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl. The two didn’t talk about Hunter Biden’s laptop because it can’t be verified, and they also didn’t talk about the Obama administration spying on him, because, as Stahl explained, “There’s no real evidence of that.” It’s no wonder Trump released the footage.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse looked up from the tattered pages of Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook long enough to take a look at the interview, and the thing that struck him was Trump saying the quiet part out loud about Obamacare: “I hope that they end it.”

Trump tells @60Minutes in footage he released that he wants to see the Supreme Court wipe out Obamacare. “I hope that they end it.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 22, 2020

Look at that, Trump says the quiet part out loud. Really loud. Senate Republicans, care to comment? https://t.co/mnM2hRPZI0 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) October 22, 2020

A lot of Twitter users cared to comment.

Bruh that’s not the quiet part. — Save the Republic 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@NotBruinOregon) October 22, 2020

You say that like it’s a bad thing Shelly. — John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) October 22, 2020

It was literally a campaign promise. 🤷🏼‍♂️🤡 — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) October 22, 2020

He promised us this. It is not a secret. It was a campaign promise. @SaintRPh has a great thread on Obamacare https://t.co/eaqIN06ZxE — Jodi (@APLMom) October 22, 2020

It’s no secret, Sheldon. It’s a very popular platform plank. — Jay (@JCinPhilly) October 22, 2020

Is it really the quiet part if he’s using his justice department to sue to end it? Great sleuthing, Shelly. — Hooch (@barrelproving) October 22, 2020

he had to raise his voice because you weren’t listening all along. This has never been the “quiet part.” — 🎃 MomsterMel 🎃 (@MomsterMel) October 22, 2020

That’s what he ran on and got voted in for… but carry on with the conspiracy theory. — RIP_CEE_FUSS (@Bo_cee_fuss) October 22, 2020

Good for Trump, hope it happens. — WarNuke (@warNuKE_) October 22, 2020

Mate, I want that. Because it’s awful legislation, succeeded only in the opposite of it’s name. — Sgt. K. Onyx (@SgtKOnyx) October 22, 2020

I am also an American that wants to see it ended. — Alaska Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) October 22, 2020

Hi. I, too, want to see it scrapped. — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) October 22, 2020

The millions of us who were royally screwed by Obamacare are hoping and praying it does happen. And we have never been secretive about it. — MissKitTKat (@MissKitTKat1) October 22, 2020

Excellent! 👏👏👏

It needs to be dismantled! — Jorj X McKie (@jjs92285) October 22, 2020

All for it — Fat Ninja (@morse_jr) October 22, 2020

I would like to see the same thing, my premiums, like so many others, have literally tripled under the ACA. #repealandreplace — Everything Politics (@EverythingPoli1) October 22, 2020

The ACA nearly ruined our family. Not only financially but health wise. I know we were not the only ones. Trickle-Down to loss of decent health plan at an affordable cost to lay-offs to eventual job loss w/ outrageous out of pocket costs for medical services

IT needs to GO! — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) October 22, 2020

The carnage wrought on the individual market to pay for 5% of the country getting health insurance was ruinous.

People who get their policies thru work are largely unaware of this.

Our premiums tripled and our deductibles went from $1000 to $5000. — FartingCowsGonnaVoteInPerson (@yestradamous) October 22, 2020

Literally why half my friends voted for him. My friend has leukemia- thanks to the ACA his insurance skyrocketed, it was cheaper to go to cash pay for treatments, and adding insult to injury he had to pay a fine for NOT having insurance. Get out of the bubble. — Mortality, Hsptlztns & Nursing Homes (@txsalth2o) October 22, 2020

I liked my individual coverage prior to ACA, it occasionally reimbursed me for medical expenses and was 1/3 as expensive as my ACA compliant policy year one of ACA. — Palooka_Joe (@Palooka_Joe) October 22, 2020

Look, the ACA was unconstitutional on its face. Then Roberts took the unbelievable step of re-writing parts of it to make it pass muster (an unconstitutional act itself). Americans had it shoved down their throats by congressional Democrats on 12/24/09. Merry Christmas! — Terry Bradbury (@Terry_Bradbury) October 22, 2020

ACA was a terrible bill. The 85% of the country that got screwed aren’t concerned about it going away — slash (@slash_2828) October 22, 2020

Yes but tell the full story. He wanted it wiped out so he can fix it — Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) October 22, 2020

Even Joe Biden is campaigning on “fixing” Obamacare, so he’s admitting it’s broken. We thought Obamacare was supposed to fix everything. Every American would be insured, and premiums would go down more than a couple thousand bucks.

If you had to live under the ACA you would know what a disaster it is. Premiums have skyrocketed and so have deductibles. My family has never paid more for insurance and we have never gotten less in return. — mrjosco (@mrjosco) October 22, 2020

The Affordable Care Act is two lies in 3 words. It is neither affordable, nor does it provide quality care. It needs to be relegated to the dustbin of history pic.twitter.com/2rYDgNTy0Y — AlastorFromTheRock 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@AlastorDamned) October 22, 2020

We’re curious to see how “60 Minutes” will edit that segment.

