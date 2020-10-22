https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/sen-sheldon-whitehouse-says-president-trump-said-the-quiet-part-out-loud-about-wanting-to-end-obamacare/

As Twitchy has reported, much to CBS News’ objection, President Trump has released raw, unedited video of his “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl. The two didn’t talk about Hunter Biden’s laptop because it can’t be verified, and they also didn’t talk about the Obama administration spying on him, because, as Stahl explained, “There’s no real evidence of that.” It’s no wonder Trump released the footage.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse looked up from the tattered pages of Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook long enough to take a look at the interview, and the thing that struck him was Trump saying the quiet part out loud about Obamacare: “I hope that they end it.”

A lot of Twitter users cared to comment.

Even Joe Biden is campaigning on “fixing” Obamacare, so he’s admitting it’s broken. We thought Obamacare was supposed to fix everything. Every American would be insured, and premiums would go down more than a couple thousand bucks.

We’re curious to see how “60 Minutes” will edit that segment.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...