https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/senate-judiciary-committee-votes-subpoena-facebook-twitter-testify-conservative-censorship/

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Thuesday morning to authorize subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify on their censorship of the damning New York Post reports on the Biden Crime Family and Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The vote was 12 to 0 with all members of the committee approving the subpoenas.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced last Thursday morning that he and his colleagues in the Senate Judiciary Committee would subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over the suppression of a report about Hunter Biden.

Then earlier this week news broke that the Republican members on the Senate Judiciary Committee would delay their vote to subpoena Facebook and Twitter CEOs to testify.

TRENDING: UPDATE: Former Hunter Biden Associate in Fear for His Life – Bevan Cooney Moved to More Dangerous Facility After Leaking Emails to Conservative Journalists

The GOP members include: Lindsey Graham (snake), Mike Lee (globalist for big tech), Cornyn (RINO), Ben Sasse (Never-Trump asshat), Chuck Grassley, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Joni Ernst, Thom Tillis, Mike Crapo, John Kennedy and Marsha Blackburn.

So this morning’s vote was a surprise.

Senate Judiciary Committee has just voted subpoenas to @Facebook and @Twitter – all Republicans voting yes. BIG victory that didn’t look possible even 24 hrs ago — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

