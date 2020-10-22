https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/22/sens-johnson-grassley-chasing-documents-and-witnesses-to-verify-hunter-biden-emails/

Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski will be interviewed Friday by U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. The interview follows the release of “documents regarding his business arrangements with Hunter Biden and others” from Bobulinski to the senators and their committees.

Bobulinski recently confirmed to The Federalist and others the authenticity of one of the emails featured in The New York Post’s bombshell reporting showing Hunter used his father’s position as vice president to leverage financial gain for his family.

The email, dated May 13, 2017, shows an offer for a contract worth $3 million a year for Hunter based on “introductions alone.” The email also outlined a plan to set aside 10 percent for “the big guy,” which Fox News reported was a reference for Joe Biden. Bobulinski confirmed that fact as well.

In addition to Bobulinski’s documents and upcoming interview, Johnson and Grassley also sent letters to Hunter Biden, James Biden, James Gilliar, and Rob Walker, requesting “bank records, wire transfers, account balances, gifts, business transactions, travel records, and communications about transactions” associated with a number of people named in the Post’s reported scandal, including Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The letters also request information about “transactions related to business in Romania, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Czech Republic, or any other countries.”

“According to recent reports that published emails allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop, the Committees have identified you as an individual involved in one or more of these business arrangements or financial transactions with Mr. Biden,” the letters say.

According to both senators, aside from Bobulinski, none of the recipients of the letter have “produced responsive documents to the Chairmen.”

“As part of the committees’ efforts to validate the authenticity of recently publicly released emails involving the Biden family’s international financial entanglements, we sent letters to five individuals identified in the emails. Those letters were sent yesterday, and the deadline is October 23, 2020,” the chairmen stated. “So far, the committees have received a response only from Mr. Tony Bobulinski, who appears to be willing to fully cooperate with our investigation. In fact, Mr. Bobulinski has already agreed to appear for an informal interview by the committees tomorrow, Friday, October 23, 2020.”

Johnson and Grassley released a report in late September “that revealed millions of dollars in questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals, including the wife of the former mayor of Moscow and individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.”

The report followed an investigation into “potential conflicts of interest” stemming from Hunter Biden’s involvement with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma during Joe Biden’s time as vice president handling Ukraine policy for the Obama administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

