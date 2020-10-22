http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fDe62WffiOw/

As of Thursday, figures from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City show shootings are up 92.4 percent from the same time in 2019.

According to Fox News, NYPD figures show 1,235 shootings in 2020, more than 92 percent from 2019 at this same point.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association tweeted Thursday that the number of shooting victims in 2020 is up nearly 100 percent, as compared to this same time in 2019.

Another mass shooting on the streets of NYC leaves 6 people shot, one fatally. With another 4 days to go, shooting victims this week are already up almost 100%. 2020 shooting victims up almost 100%. And many in @NYCCouncil are silent.https://t.co/ibVykj5cJa — NYCPBA Legal🇺🇸⚖️ (@NYCPBA_GC) October 22, 2020

Fox News reports that “762 people were reported shot [in 2019], compared to 1,515 so far this year.”

Breitbart News reported that NYC passed the grim milestone of 1,000 shootings for the year by August 30, 2020. There were only 537 shootings in NYC by that same day in 2019.

Such violence and death is raging in NYC although it is one of the most gun-controlled locations in the U.S. It exists under the umbrella of the SAFE ACT, which was signed into law following the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The SAFE Act bans the sale of “assault weapons” and requires registration of such weapons in situations where they were owned prior to the law taking effect. The Act also requires the registration of ammunition, bans the purchase of magazines holding more than ten rounds, and instituted universal background checks for gun sales.

In addition to those controls, the process for getting a concealed carry permit for New York City is extremely difficult. Fox News reports that the process for getting a permit includes showing a “justifiable need” for one. Similar requirements exist in California and New Jersey.

Also, NYC’s concealed permitting process is on a “May Issue” basis, which means the reviewing officer is the ultimate arbiter of whether an applicant gets a license.

Despite these, and numerous other gun control measures, NYC is seeing a surge in shootings and shooting victims.

