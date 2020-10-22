https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/snap-poll-president-trump-beats-china-joe-74-24/
President Trump ran the table tonight on China Joe.
According to a snap poll by WGN Trump won decisively 74% to 26%.
That’s a thumping!
Via Sean Hannity.
BREAKING:
WGN snap poll:
Trump: 74%
Biden: 24% #Debates2020
October 23, 2020
WGN poll, who won tonight?
Trump 74%
Biden 26%
October 23, 2020
