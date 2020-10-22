https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/surprise-joe-biden-brings-rudy-giuliani-and-hunters-laptop-into-the-conversation/

We’d expected President Trump to come out of the gate at Thursday night’s debate with the Hunter Biden email story, and he did make a sly wink at it by suggesting that Joe Biden had made a lot of money somehow. But in a surprise move, Biden was the one to bring up the New York Post’s story by invoking Rudy Giuliani, suggesting he was parroting Russian disinformation.

Yep.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...