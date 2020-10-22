https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/surprise-joe-biden-brings-rudy-giuliani-and-hunters-laptop-into-the-conversation/
We’d expected President Trump to come out of the gate at Thursday night’s debate with the Hunter Biden email story, and he did make a sly wink at it by suggesting that Joe Biden had made a lot of money somehow. But in a surprise move, Biden was the one to bring up the New York Post’s story by invoking Rudy Giuliani, suggesting he was parroting Russian disinformation.
Biden brings up Hunter’s laptop: “Rudy’s being used as a Russian pawn” pic.twitter.com/NzQfZQXs7f
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 23, 2020
Biden brings up Giuliani before Trump brings up Hunter
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 23, 2020
Biden bringing up Rudy Giuliani is opening up the potential for the inevitable Hunter Biden battle…
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 23, 2020
Joe Biden just made a big mistake. He should have shut his trap about his crackhead son’s laptop. #PresidentialDebate2020 #Debates2020.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 23, 2020
Joe Biden just brought the Hunter laptop into play by mocking Rudy Giuliani, and referring to him as a Russian pawn. Big mistake. For Joe.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 23, 2020
Biden just opened the door
— David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 23, 2020
JOE BIDEN BROUGHT UP THE STORY FROM GIULIANI
— Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) October 23, 2020
LOL Joe Biden just opened the door by bringing up Rudy Giuliani allegations… major blunder #debate
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 23, 2020
Biden is challenging Trump to bring up Hunter right now. Let ‘er rip, tater chip.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 23, 2020
WELP. Joe Biden was the first to bring up the Hunter Biden scandal in the debate, claiming @RudyGiuliani is “being used as a Russian pawn.” Any response, Rudy? #Debates2020
— Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) October 23, 2020
Biden brings up laptop issue by mentioning Guiliani. Trump notes that Biden family got $3.5M from Moscow mayor’s wife. “The kind of money you were raking in, you and your family. It should have never happened. I think you own an explanation to the American people.”
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 23, 2020
Biden just pulled the “Russian disinformation” line
This is an ABJECT lie and anyone with a 3 digit IQ knows it
Trump should crush him on this now
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 23, 2020
That was bold and he knew it was a mistake as soon as he said it…
— Right side of The Road 🇺🇸 (@RightsideofThe3) October 23, 2020
YUGE mistake!
— Caroline (@IamCarolineAB) October 23, 2020
He opened a can he shouldn’t have
— Alicia Fassio (@AliciaFassio) October 23, 2020
Biden can’t explain the Hunter allegations. He talks about his tax returns, and Trump’s. #debate
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 23, 2020
“YOU’RE THE BIG MAN, I THINK”
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 23, 2020
Biden: “I haven’t taken a penny from any country ever.”
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 23, 2020
The Big Guy says he’s never taken a penny from a foreign country. Will that stoke media interest, and will they look at what Hunter was pulling in?
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 23, 2020
Biden says Hunter didn’t make money at all from China? Really?
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 23, 2020
Joe Biden falsely claimed tonight his son never made any money off of China. He did, after taking a ride with Joe on Air Force Two.
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 23, 2020
Not heard from Biden: those emails are fake. The laptop isn’t Hunter’s.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 23, 2020
Moderator to the rescue!
— Dr Caveman (@The_Dr_Caveman) October 23, 2020
Yep.
The moderator’s oppo research is 100% aimed at Trump. #debate
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 23, 2020
