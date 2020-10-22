https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/susan-ferrechio-calls-out-brian-stelters-bullshit-to-his-face/
🥊CNN vs The Washington Examiner🥊 @brianstelter @susanferrechio and @sarafischer debate the ethics of the Hunter Biden laptop story with @amolrajan on BBC’s The Media Show. Listen to the full show here >>> https://t.co/GYbawxqmPm pic.twitter.com/YYwjtRHUBO
— Richard Hooper (@HooperRJ) October 21, 2020
Susan Ferrechio is Washinton Examiner’s top congressional reporter.