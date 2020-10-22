https://www.dailywire.com/news/symone-sanders-trump-engaging-in-russian-misinformation-if-he-amplifies-smears-against-biden-and-his-surviving-son

Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders alleged Thursday that if President Donald Trump decides to mention the recent allegations against Hunter Biden during the final presidential debate, he will be engaging in “Russian misinformation.”

“And let’s just be clear,” Sanders said during a pre-debate interview on MSNBC. “If the president decides to amplify these latest smears about the vice president and his surviving son, that is Russian misinformation. That is what he is doing, and we should call it as such.”

Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders: “If the president decides to amplify these latest smears against the vice president and his only living son, that is Russian disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/kPR01Q7bbd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

Sanders’ accusation comes hours after the Biden campaign echoed her claim that the concerns surrounding the reports regarding Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop are a Russian ploy.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign appeared on Thursday to respond to the latest explosive reports regarding a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden by claiming that if President Donald Trump attacks Biden’s family at the debate, then he is “amplifying Russian misinformation.” The statement from Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield comes hours after new explosive reports outlined more messages that purportedly came from the laptop and after an alleged former business associate, a pro-Democrat Navy veteran, came forward and said that Hunter Biden asked his father to “sign-off” on deals. “If we see tonight from Donald Trump these attacks on Vice President Biden’s family, I think we need to be very, very clear that what he’s doing here is amplifying Russian misinformation,” Bedingfield said, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Ken Thomas.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related: WATCH: Martha MacCallum Nails Biden Adviser Symone Sanders For Politicizing Coronavirus

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

