National Public Radio (NPR) has issued an official explanation for why they have largely ignored the exclusive Hunter Biden laptop story. They are claiming it is a waste of time and covering it is beneath them.

Terence Samuels, the Managing Editor for News for NPR, explained how he and other Masters of Truth have decided that the public does not deserve to know the truth about Hunter Biden’s crony deals and their implications regarding his powerful father, vice president and Democrat presidential contender Joe Biden.

“We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions,” Samuels said.

NPR posted the quote on their Public Editor account on Twitter:

Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week's newsletter➡️ https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf

— NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

Even though NPR claims they “don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories,” they published a hit piece attacking the alleged sources of the leaks in order to cast doubt on the revelations that not even the Biden family has claimed are untrue:

NPR’s media journalist published this analysis of the NYPost’s Hunter Biden story. More about why newsroom leaders decided not pursue more coverage in this week’s newsletter ➡️➡️https://t.co/CJesPgmGvohttps://t.co/cQiCGS9p7A — NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

In the propaganda piece to protect the Bidens, NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik said New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop “was a story marked more by red flags than investigative rigor.”

This desperate hack even had the audacity to blame the evil Russians for the leaked information that is damaging to the Biden family.

“The context also screams for caution: U.S. officials say Russian disinformation campaigns have sought to keep Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine in the public eye,” Folkenflik wrote.

Folkenflik even admitted that he could not debunk the findings in the initial reporting. He even admitted that he could do nothing but speculate while refusing to look into the facts of the matter.

“The New York Post story could someday be proven accurate, or largely right,” wrote Folkenflik, who does not even pretend that he would ever do this sort of investigative work. “Or perhaps what was published is a far cry from investigative journalism, but rather speculative partisan advocacy. A totem of our media moment.”

In predictable fashion, NPR is being decimated on Twitter for their Orwellian actions that are a total affront to legitimate journalism.

Congrats – you are an echo chamber — Aaron B (@Ian3Aaron) October 22, 2020

NpR: “we must protect the “big guy” ” — Sage McCallister (@SageMccallister) October 22, 2020

It’s a huge story— public corruption at the highest executive levels. Of course NPR would think this isn’t worthy of their listener’s time, what a travesty that would be if this were to burst that bubble. Anyway, here’s All Things Considered! — ジョン・デンバーは最もセクシーです (@KEYST0NELIGHT) October 22, 2020

You posted a story about a viral TikTok “star” that drinks juice just 5 days ago. — Tim Burns (@timothyburns04) October 22, 2020

DEFUND NOW !!!! — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 22, 2020

Wouldn’t want to accidentally do some journalism. — Nandor the Relentless 2020 (@pezosaurus) October 22, 2020

Delete your account. There’d be more dignity in that instead of tweeting some BS. For 4 years you covered the garbage fabricated Russian collusion hoax. But truth about authenticated Hunter’s emails and how corrupt Joe is, you won’t. 😆 You’re so obvious, it’s embarrassing. — 𝕊𝕜𝕪 (@SKYRIDER4538) October 22, 2020

“Not a real story…we only cover material sent to us by anonymous sources” – NPR — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) October 22, 2020

Thats a lie. pic.twitter.com/NZPivddH2w — Hand Of Glory (@hand_glory) October 22, 2020

Joe Biden, candidate for President, was involved in a pay for play scheme with his son, taking a cut of millions of dollars from foreign governments, and that’s not a story to NPR. Defund NPR — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) October 22, 2020

so glad you’re here to save us from ourselves — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 22, 2020

NPR and other fake news entities in the tank for Democrats have made a mockery of the Fourth Estate. The massive conspiracy of institutional power to prevent President Trump from obtaining re-election, and take the decision out of the hands of the American people, is unlike anything the world has seen.

