Democrat nominee Joe Biden’s comments that he plans to put together a national commission to study how to reform the nation’s court system, including packing the Supreme Court, are “really chilling,” Sen. Ted Cruz said Thursday.

“Joe Biden said that his objective is to go quote ‘well beyond packing,'” the Texas Republican told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo about comments the former vice president makes in an interview for this weekend’s “60 Minutes.” Late President Franklin Delano Roosevelt tried to add justices to the court, he added, but the Democrat Party rejected the attempt in 1937, he pointed out.

“That is what Joe Biden wants to do,” said Cruz. “It’s abusing the court. We need to preserve the independence of the judiciary. We need to defend our constitutional rights.”

In a preview clip for Sunday night’s show, Biden tells CBS’s Norah O’Donnell that if he’s elected, he’ll pull together a bipartisan commission and ask t hem to come back to him in 180 days with recommendations about how to reform the court system “because it’s getting out of whack the way in which it’s being handled.”

However, it’s “not about court-packing,” Biden says. “There is a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated and I’d look to see what recommendations that commission might make.”

But when O’Donnell asks Biden about packing the court, he replies that there is a “number of alternatives” beyond packing, but agreed with her that “it is a live ball … you’re going to find there’s a lot of conservative constitutional scholars that are saying that as well.”

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the quick moves to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the election have riled Democrats, leading them to threaten to expand the Supreme Court if they win the Senate majority.

Meanwhile, Cruz said he’d be willing to “wager 20 bucks” that Kristen Welker, the moderator for the final presidential debate, won’t bring up the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden’s purported laptop and messages indicating Joe Biden was profiting from his son’s China contacts.

“Joe Biden did a town hall meeting, hosted by ABC and they didn’t bother to ask him,” said Cruz, also speaking out against the decision of Twitter and Facebook to block the New York Post’s stories about Hunter Biden’s activities.

