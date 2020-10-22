https://hannity.com/media-room/temper-tantrum-stahl-accuses-trump-pence-of-insulting-60-minutes-says-shes-upset/
STAHL’S SPIN: ‘60 Minutes’ Host Falsely Claims Obama Never Separated Families at the Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.18
CBS’ News host Lesley Stahl found herself in hot-water Monday following her combative interview with President Trump over the weekend; falsely claiming former President Obama had never “separated families” along the United States’ southern border with Mexico.
“What about the forced separation of children,” asked Stahl.
“Yeah. Well, that was the same as the Obama law. You know, Obama had the same thing,” fired-back the president.
“It was on the books, but he didn’t enforce it. You–enforced it,” she added.
One major problem for Stahl: The facts don’t lie.
“President Barack Obama separated parents from their children at the border. Obama prosecuted mothers for coming to the United States illegally. He fast tracked deportations. And yes, he housed unaccompanied children in tent cities,” writes Real Clear Politics in June 2018.
“This is not some new phenomenon suddenly imposed by the Trump administration. It happened during the Obama, Bush, and Clinton administrations, too,” added the Heritage Foundation.
Read the Heritage Foundation’s full report here.
BLOCKING for BIDEN: New ’60 Minutes’ Clip Shows Reporter Saying Hunter’s ‘Laptop Can’t Be Verified!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3 hours ago
A new segment from an upcoming episode of 60 Minutes was released on social media Thursday afternoon; showing the President exposing host Lesley Stahl’s hostile line-of-questioning and defense of Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal.
“I think it’s one of the biggest scandals I’ve ever seen, and you don’t cover it,” said the President.
“Because it can’t be verified!” claimed Stahl.
“Why do you say that? Of course it can be verified. They found the laptop,” fired-back Trump.
“It can’t be verified!” insisted the 60 Minutes reporter.
“He’s gone into hiding for five days!” added the President on Joe Biden’s absence from the campaign trail.
“Well he’s preparing for your debate!” claimed Stahl.
TRUMP: “What can’t be verified?”
STAHL: “The laptop!”
TRUMP: “Why do you say that?”
STAHL: “Because it can’t be verified.”
TRUMP: “The family, on the laptop — He’s gone into hiding for five days.”
STAHL: “Well he’s preparing for your debate.” pic.twitter.com/sfOj8AgyMx
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 22, 2020
Watch the fiery exchange above.