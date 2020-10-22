https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/22/thats-nice-dear-amanda-carpenter-sneering-at-pro-trump-media-figures-claiming-she-feels-sorry-for-them-goes-so-very-wrong/

Never Trumper and Bulwarker Amanda Carpenter says she is almost to the point of feeling sorry for pro-Trump media figures who are trying to carry Trump’s water. She also claims she has a clear conscience even though her ‘squad’ is pretty much carrying water for Biden, and his water is far more fetid than Trump’s.

Maybe she’s not seeing the news this morning?

Anyway …

I’m almost at the point of feeling sorry for the pro-Trump media figures who are trying so hard to carry Trump’s fetid water today. But no. You chose this. You did this to yourself. Man, it’s felt good to sleep with a clear conscience all these years. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 22, 2020

She had to know she was just basically trolling, right? What, did she think people would pat her on her smug back and say, ‘Atta girl, you showed them!’

Because nope.

It’s so easy. I have a clear conscience, more than ever before. You are supporting a man who is LITERALLY in the CCP’s pocket. A man who lied about a father killing his wife for political gain, even after the wife said it was harming their family. You are supporting a monster. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) October 22, 2020

Anyone supporting Biden, especially if they claim they’re conservative in any way, should hardly have a clear conscience.

We sort of snort-laughed too.

You support the candidate of partial birth abortions so some conscience you must have. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 22, 2020

“pro-Trump media figures “ That’s nice, dear. Now take your stress pill and go lie down for a while. Let me tighten your wraparound jacket first. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 22, 2020

The next 4 years are gonna be really hard on ya . Get help now. — ChinaOwnsJoe (@ClusterFox23) October 22, 2020

Four more years of Trump will officially break these people ALTHOUGH let’s be honest, they desperately need him to win because otherwise, they are completely irrelevant.

That’s because you’re a dishonest propagandist working to reinstall the corrupt political establishment. — David (@DSmykal) October 22, 2020

And that.

Please name these unicorns you call “pro-Trump media figures” — Attila the Honeybunn (@TimMansplainsIt) October 22, 2020

Sad that your hallucinations so completely control you. — Quixotic Prescient Analysis (@DARogers2010) October 22, 2020

Interestingly enough, we’re not seeing the Never Trumpers really talk about #BidenGate.

Gosh, that’s convenient.

