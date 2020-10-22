https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/joe-biden-is-the-big-guy/

Bobulinski, who was in business with Biden in 2017, insists that Joe Biden is “the big guy” – an individual referenced in one of the unearthed emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop who was profiting from the lucrative deals.

The deal surrounded CEFC, a Chinese energy company with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party through its founder and its status as a proxy of the Chinese military, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Bobulinski, who has supported Democrats in the past, released a statement confirming the former veep was well-aware and financially involved in Hunter Biden’s business dealings:

“I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to “the Big Guy” in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other “JB” referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother. Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

