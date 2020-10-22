https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/22/the-official-account-for-homeland-dems-clarifies-its-now-deleted-tweet-calling-dni-ratcliffe-a-partisan-hack-a/

In response to the news last night from DNI John Ratcliffe that Iran was behind the emails sent from an old domain used by the Proud Boys to threaten Dem voters, the official Dem account for the House Homeland Security Committee tweeted, “DO NOT LISTEN to Ratcliffe. Partisan hack”:

Looks like Iran is currently running the Twitter account for Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee. https://t.co/jaDwlGXtyM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

They deleted it, but here’s a screenshot:

Since @HomelandDems deleted their Iranian propaganda, here’s a screenshot for posterity. pic.twitter.com/11hrpkeapA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

So, who sent out the tweet? Name names, Dems:

Millennial staffers running an official House committee account shouldn’t be tweeting that people should *not listen to the intelligence community about election security 13 days before an election.* Egregious. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 22, 2020

And here’s their clarification:

TO CLARIFY: These election interference operations are clearly not meant to harm President Trump. Americans should listen to FBI Director Wray and CISA Director Krebs. Ratcliffe has TOO OFTEN politicized the Intelligence Community to carry water for the President. https://t.co/vZHI6Z35HU — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) October 22, 2020

The threat from disinformation campaigns is real. We must be candid with Americans on the full scope of foreign disinformation campaigns, from both Russia & Iran, so Americans can be alert and resilient. You can’t emphasize one threat over another to suit the President’s ego. — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) October 22, 2020

DEMOCRATS will continue to fight for funding to help State and local governments protect election infrastructure, including the voter information or adversaries acquired. It’s time for the Republican Senate and the President to step up and do the same. — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) October 22, 2020

How exactly do these emails benefit Trump? They’re insane:

TO CLARIFY: Either Iranian agents have hacked the House Homeland Security Committee’s Twitter account, or House Democrats are deliberately spreading—with Twitter’s consent—illegal election disinformation from Iran’s terrorist regime. https://t.co/rP4GEak0z7 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

