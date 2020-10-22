https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/22/the-official-account-for-homeland-dems-clarifies-its-now-deleted-tweet-calling-dni-ratcliffe-a-partisan-hack-a/

In response to the news last night from DNI John Ratcliffe that Iran was behind the emails sent from an old domain used by the Proud Boys to threaten Dem voters, the official Dem account for the House Homeland Security Committee tweeted, “DO NOT LISTEN to Ratcliffe. Partisan hack”:

They deleted it, but here’s a screenshot:

So, who sent out the tweet? Name names, Dems:

And here’s their clarification:

How exactly do these emails benefit Trump? They’re insane:

