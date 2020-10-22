https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/10/23/the-pride-of-harvard-david-hogg-is-outraged-that-president-trump-refers-to-immigrant-parents-as-coyotes-yes-really/

As we detailed earlier, a Democrat House member for the the state of Georgia became perplexed when President Trump suggested that coyotes bring children across our border. She had an Animal Planet moment of introspection, and it did not go well for her.

But she can take some solace in one detail; it turns out she is not alone in her doltish hot-take of immigration terminology. Twitchy’s favorite Ivy League thinker, activist David Hogg, appears to be equally stymied by the the term.

Imagine calling the immigrant parents that bring their children to the United States for a better life “Coyotes” The level of xenophobia is sickening. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 23, 2020

We will at least give him some credit — he spelled xenophobia correct…while applying it in the incorrect fashion.

Wow. Are you serious? Harvard really screwed the pooch when they admitted you. 😬 — American 🇺🇸 Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) October 23, 2020

Imagine working on @Harvard‘s planned giving team right now. . . pic.twitter.com/JZwjBSGMSV — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) October 23, 2020

You have to wonder if the school has mandated that he does not include its name in his bio.

You are living proof that the media can make “heroes” out of dumbasses — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 23, 2020

You don’t know what you’re talking about. “Coyotes” are human smugglers; in Central America they call them “Polleros.” Human trafficking is controlled by violent cartels; many immigrants are raped, beaten, or even left behind to die. https://t.co/iW0PeRSmwn — ModSquad (@Designsage) October 23, 2020

This actually underscores the central issue here. These are people attempting to lecture us on a subject all while displaying a significant level of ignorance on the topic itself.

This is the problem . Ppl who act like they care about the issue but know nothing about the issue. That’s literally what they’re called. — DSOTM 🔅🌱☸️ (@KittyAceAzula15) October 23, 2020

It makes one wonder what is going on in that feverish mind to be thinking in this fashion.

Imagine…. you were probably thinking this. pic.twitter.com/SlQ1m5Kb8H — András Zöld (@AndrasZold) October 23, 2020

pic.twitter.com/Und7QL70yh — the Sammy formerly known as Bob (@noonesp95429433) October 23, 2020

pic.twitter.com/RIHLp24H0R — the Sammy formerly known as Bob (@noonesp95429433) October 23, 2020

If you think a coyote bringing children across the border resembles a Warner Bros cartoon, please don’t reproduce or vote. pic.twitter.com/9j3TCiHuWt — Sara Miller (@Millerita) October 23, 2020

Probably shouldn’t tweet either — but we here at the site are glad that they still do it.

