https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/they-were-hacked-babylon-bee-ceo-says-facebook-is-now-blaming-automated-systems-for-insane-reaction-to-mazie-hirono-post/

Recently, Facebook took action to punish the Babylon Bee for a satirical article that had some harmless fun at religious bigot and Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono’s expense:

But Facebook’s efforts to protect their users from satirical material that is unflattering to Democrats apparently didn’t go over as well as they thought it would.

Here’s what Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon shared today:

It was totally an accident that they intentionally tried to punish the Babylon Bee via multiple restrictions!

Hate it when that happens!

It’s so unlike Facebook to be anything other than completely honest and transparent.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...