Biden’s campaign is in panic mode over Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell that is slowing dripping out damning emails in one of the best October surprises ever.

Rudy Giuliani is crushing Joe Biden’s campaign by releasing emails from Hunter’s laptop from hell that reveals Joe Biden was involved in a massive pay-to-play operation with China, Russia, Ukraine and other countries while he served as US Vice President and beyond.

The Democrat-media complex is desperate to stop the bleeding so they floated a bogus claim that Hunter’s emails were a part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

However, DNI John Ratcliff, the FBI and DOJ have now confirmed Hunter’s emails are not a part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

In fact, the FBI confirmed it is in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop and it is linked to a money laundering probe.

President Trump and Joe Biden are scheduled to square off tonight in a rigged debate in Nashville, Tennessee at 9 PM EDT.

Trump has been hammering Joe Biden over the “laptop from hell” during his rallies so no doubt the president will bring up Hunter’s emails Thursday night in the debate.

The debate commission has already given Joe Biden an advantage by making a last minute rule change and announced each candidate’s microphone will be muted while the other responds for two minutes to a question by moderator and Trump hater Kristen Welker of NBC News.

No doubt the commission will use this as an opportunity to mute Trump’s mic when he brings up Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell and how “Pop” Joe Biden made 10%-50% of Hunter’s salary like a ruthless “Don.”

Biden’s campaign spox released a statement ahead of tonight’s debate in an effort to do some damage control because Biden is going to get buried by Trump.

“If we see tonight from Donald Trump these attacks on Vice President Biden’s family, I think we need to be very, very clear that what he’s doing here is amplifying Russian misinformation,” Biden’s campaign spox Kate Bedingfield said.

Biden campaign’s @KBeds on debate: “If we see tonight from Donald Trump these attacks on Vice President Biden’s family, I think we need to be very, very clear that what he’s doing here is amplifying Russian misinformation.” — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) October 22, 2020

