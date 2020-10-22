https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/weird-democrats-big-tech-blm-antifa-planning-shutting-polling-stations-election-day-prevent-americans-voting/

On September 11, 2020, we reported that ‘Big Tech’ companies were putting in place measures to prevent Trump supporters from openly communicating and promoting their candidate before and after the election. Big tech is collectively choking democracy.



Facebook, Twitter and Google are all involved in silencing those who support President Trump. These efforts, as they already told us, will involve actions now, before the election, on election day and after the election. Now the

Yesterday Facebook Sent Out the Following Five Peculiar Questions to Its Users Regarding Election Day Violence



Facebook asked the following:

These polling questions on Facebook are very concerning. Is Big Tech working with Democrats, BLM and Antifa to shut down polls on election day to prevent Americans from voting?

The Democrats and Big Tech want and need to win. It’s all about power. They have done all they could to dethrone President Trump, including illegal coups. They are working together to win this election at all costs.

The only way the Democrats, their media and their Big Tech can win this election with this candidate (Biden) is to delay vote counting, add enough votes to steal the election and then claim like they always do that they won or the election was tainted if they can’t manufacture enough votes.

The Democrats and Big Tech realize they can only win by illegally interfering in the US election process.

Hat tip Brian K

