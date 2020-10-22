https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/three-quarters-likely-voters-believe-theyll-recover-covid-if-they-get-it?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Seventy-five percent of likely U.S. voters think they would recover from COVID-19 if they caught the virus, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Just 22% of the likely voters expressed doubt about surviving the virus and 7% were unsure.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

The optimistic responses come amid several months of declining concerns that the virus is significantly more fatal than seasonal influenza. Current CDC calcluations estimate people younger than 49 years old – a solid majority of the U.S. population – the virus is less fatal than seasonal flu.

Rasmussen noted the “stunning partisan divide” of the responses.

“Fifty-nine percent of Republicans are Very Confident they could recover,” he said. “Just 25% of Democrats agree. This perception is consistent with every other data point on the pandemic. Democrats are more worried and want to be more cautious. Republicans are saying it’s not the end of the world.”

The survey of 1,265 Likely Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from Oct. 15-17, 2020.

To see this question’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see this question’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

