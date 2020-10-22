https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/10/22/todays-hot-topics-tems-debate-blizzard-hunter-e-mails-fingered-nprs-certain-things-considered-obamagate-movie-delivered/

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. What can we expect from tonight’s big debate? Duane and I will discuss the strategies and potential outcomes, plus we’ll do better than NPR and actually discuss the latest on Hunter Biden’s e-mails. Lots and lots of developments there, but we’ll try not to “waste your time,” as NPR proclaimed today.

Get ready for the next film from Phelim McAleer — ObamaGate the Movie, which launched Tuesday evening. Phelim has adapted his verbatim play from the stage in Los Angeles, with stars Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson.

“The ObamaGate movie is a verbatim play that was filmed “Hamilton style” in Los Angeles on the Comedy Central stage at the Hudson Theater. It will be released following Showtime’s big budget, pro-Comey mini-series called “The Comey Rule” and FBI Lovebird Peter Strzok publishes his self-aggrandising memoir. Judicial Watch – the Washington based non-profit that specialises in uncovering secret govt documents by enforcing Freedom of Information laws is joining the film as a co-producer. “The film’s script is unusual in that it is completely verbatim and consists of the text messages, declassified files, congressional and court transcripts, tweets, and statements of top government and FBI officials. And it also features the embarrassing and conspiratorial text messages of “FBI Lovebirds” Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Obamagate also features appearances by James Comey and the Obama CIA Chief James Brennan and their cringeworthy tweets read aloud.”

Here’s the trailer:

