Several outlets are reporting that former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski will be Trump’s special guest at tonight’s presidential debate.

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski to be @realDonaldTrump special guest at tonight’s debate — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

Bobulinski’s text messages with Hunter Biden were recently published.

In 2016, Trump invited Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey and Kathy Shelton, women who’d accused Bill Clinton of sexual harassment, to a presidential debate against Hillary Clinton.

