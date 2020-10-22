https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/22/trump-admin-establishes-center-to-combat-human-trafficking-only-to-be-ignored-by-mainstream-media/

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad Wolf announced the opening of the DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The center is first of its kind to support federal criminal investigations of human trafficking, and to assist victims of human trafficking and forced labor.

While the establishment of the center was historical in nature, it did not receive attention from much press at all. After the announcement was made Tuesday, reporters present from a number of mainstream news outlets had no questions for any of the officials.

Today, the Trump administration announced the first Government Center For Countering Human Trafficking The press had no questions. pic.twitter.com/ctogcStjQG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 20, 2020

Subsequently, the mainstream media completely ignored the issue. A quick search of the center’s full name shows that only a few conservative and local outlets picked up on the news. The Washington Post was at the event, but chose not to publish an article about it.

While Washington Post reporter Maria Sacchetti claims she followed up on the human trafficking portion of the story later, she admits that her goal was to talk to Wolf about COVID-19, not the center.

Her article that ran on Tuesday evening after the event focused on criticizing Wolf and DHS for not taking a larger role in combating the virus.

“DHS led the way on past health crises, but it has been less visible during the coronavirus outbreak,” the headline reads.

Sec Wolf left the event early, so I had to follow him out to ask why he is not talking about DHS. THEN I went back in & talked to two HSI leaders & both victims & said I’d be interested in a story. So please let me know when we can work on it. Thank you. — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) October 21, 2020

Wolf publicly criticized Sacchetti for her lack of coverage.

“The Washington Post’s @mariasacchetti was at this event and chose to ignore the human trafficking survivors who came to DC to tell their stories. Instead, she wrote on COVID because it fits her media narrative. Anything it takes to bury the good news DHS is doing,” he tweeted. Sacchetti doubled down on her Covid angle, complaining Wolf was “not talking about it again.”



Acting Sec DHS criticizes media for asking why he isn’t talking about covid. He’s not talking about it again today. Our story: DHS led the way on past health crises, but it has been less visible during the coronavirus outbreak – The Washington Posthttps://t.co/homZgv4TZj pic.twitter.com/xqVyyYTfT7 — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) October 21, 2020

Not only did the media fail to acknowledge the establishment of the human trafficking center, but some verified Twitter users, including journalists, used the opportunity to accuse the Trump Administration of merely appealing to conspiracy theorists and using the center as a campaign ploy.

Donald Trump and his administration at once want you to believe they are working on human trafficking issues for purely righteous reasons while at the same time stoking Q Anon groups that anti-trafficking orgs say are hurting their cause. https://t.co/cGbAaCv5Av — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) October 21, 2020

Mad props to @justinhendrix today for managing to piss off the White House, a Trump Administration official, and aRight-Wing Media figure. What did Justin do? Pointed out the obvious: The Trump Administration is using actual government resources to signal QAnon. Receipts below: — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) October 20, 2020

Really trying to goose that Q election turnout. Also, 545 children are still without parents right now because DHS forcibly and intentionally separated them. https://t.co/26V5hw840d — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) October 21, 2020

Just in— White House out with a press release praising @realDonaldTrump‘s work “combating human trafficking and protecting the innocent.” Issues that absolutely need to be addressed, of course. But also issues that will rally Qanon followers. pic.twitter.com/f0e610ZKi5 — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) October 20, 2020

Wolf responded to these unfounded allegations on Twitter, once again, saying that the center was established because “human trafficking is one of the greatest evils in the world.”

“Twitter personalities are scratching their heads wondering why anyone in government would want to end human trafficking,” he wrote. “Human trafficking is one of the greatest evils in the world & @realDonaldTrump & @dhsgov are taking decisive action to end this practice. It’s that simple.”

Twitter personalities are scratching their heads wondering why anyone in government would want to end human trafficking. Human trafficking is one of the greatest evils in the world & @realDonaldTrump & @dhsgov are taking decisive action to end this practice. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/AGjfFXON5W — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) October 20, 2020

