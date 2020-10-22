https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/22/trump-admin-establishes-center-to-combat-human-trafficking-only-to-be-ignored-by-mainstream-media/

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad Wolf announced the opening of the DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The center is first of its kind to support federal criminal investigations of human trafficking, and to assist victims of human trafficking and forced labor.

While the establishment of the center was historical in nature, it did not receive attention from much press at all. After the announcement was made Tuesday, reporters present from a number of mainstream news outlets had no questions for any of the officials.

Subsequently, the mainstream media completely ignored the issue. A quick search of the center’s full name shows that only a few conservative and local outlets picked up on the news. The Washington Post was at the event, but chose not to publish an article about it.

While Washington Post reporter Maria Sacchetti claims she followed up on the human trafficking portion of the story later, she admits that her goal was to talk to Wolf about COVID-19, not the center.

Her article that ran on Tuesday evening after the event focused on criticizing Wolf and DHS for not taking a larger role in combating the virus.

“DHS led the way on past health crises, but it has been less visible during the coronavirus outbreak,” the headline reads.

Wolf publicly criticized Sacchetti for her lack of coverage.

“The Washington Post’s @mariasacchetti was at this event and chose to ignore the human trafficking survivors who came to DC to tell their stories. Instead, she wrote on COVID because it fits her media narrative. Anything it takes to bury the good news DHS is doing,” he tweeted. Sacchetti doubled down on her Covid angle, complaining Wolf was “not talking about it again.”

Not only did the media fail to acknowledge the establishment of the human trafficking center, but some verified Twitter users, including journalists, used the opportunity to accuse the Trump Administration of merely appealing to conspiracy theorists and using the center as a campaign ploy.

Wolf responded to these unfounded allegations on Twitter, once again, saying that the center was established because “human trafficking is one of the greatest evils in the world.”

“Twitter personalities are scratching their heads wondering why anyone in government would want to end human trafficking,” he wrote. “Human trafficking is one of the greatest evils in the world & @realDonaldTrump & @dhsgov are taking decisive action to end this practice. It’s that simple.”

