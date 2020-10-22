https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-grills-biden-on-fracking-biden-tells-him-to-prove-it-with-video-trump-does-just-that

President Donald Trump slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the final presidential debate on Thursday night over Biden’s previous remarks about fracking.

Biden responded to Trump’s comments and challenged the president to prove his claims with video and the president responded by doing just that.

Biden claimed, “I have never said I oppose fracking.”

Trump responded, “You said it on tape!”

“Show the tape,” Biden responded. “Put it on your website. The fact of the matter is he’s flat lying.”

Within a matter of moments, Trump’s team tweeted out a video of Biden making the remarks.

