President Trump slammed Joe Biden (D) for dodging questions on China — particularly his alleged involvement in his son’s lucrative foreign business dealings — telling viewers that the former vice president is acting like a “typical politician.”

During the second and final presidential debate, Biden dismissed questions surrounding his son’s foreign business dealings and his own alleged involvement in them and attempted to switch the subject to families “sitting around the kitchen table” — a response Trump branded as a “typical political statement.”

“There’s a reason he’s bringing up all this malarkey. There’s a reason for it. He doesn’t want to talk about the substantive issues. It’s not about his family or my family. It’s about your family,” Biden said. “And your family is hurting badly.”

“If you’re a middle class family you’re getting hurt badly right now,” Biden continued. “You’re sitting at the kitchen table this morning deciding, ‘Well we can’t get new tires. They’re bald because we have to wait another month or so,’ or, ‘Who’s going to pay the mortgage,’ or, ‘Who’s going to tell her she can’t go back to community college.’ They’re the decisions you’re making.”

“We should be talking about your families, but that’s the last thing he wants to talk about,” the Democrat presidential hopeful added.

“That is a typical statement,” Trump began, pressing the moderator Kristen Welker to allow him to respond.

“That is a typical political statement. Let’s get off this China thing, and then he looks, ‘the family around the table,’ everything,” Trump said.

It is “just a typical politician when I see that,” Trump continued. “I’m not a typical politician. That’s why I got elected. That was, ‘Let’s get off the subject of China. Let’s talk about sitting around the table.’”

“Come on, Joe. You can do better,” he added.

