https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/22/trump-mtha-fckas-john-daly-and-kid-rock-spotted-at-tonights-debate/

Kid Rock and John Daly are special guests of President Trump at tonight’s debate in Nashville. Check it out:

“TRUMP MTHA F*CKAS”!

Trending

And there seems to have been an issue with the pair not wearing their masks inside the debate hall which the debate commission said will be enforced tonight:

How 2020 would it be if the debate gets interrupted when one of these two refused to make up once it starts?

This is going to be amazing:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: debateJohn DalyKid Rock

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...