Kid Rock and John Daly are special guests of President Trump at tonight’s debate in Nashville. Check it out:

Kid Rock masking up as he enters presidential debate: A series. pic.twitter.com/2uvBCqFDC4 — Yihyun Jeong (@yihyun_jeong) October 22, 2020

“TRUMP MTHA F*CKAS”!

And there seems to have been an issue with the pair not wearing their masks inside the debate hall which the debate commission said will be enforced tonight:

Both were asked by debate staff to put on masks… https://t.co/sS7qGMIlDw — Michael Mathes (@MichaelMathes) October 23, 2020

How 2020 would it be if the debate gets interrupted when one of these two refused to make up once it starts?

U.S. professional golfer John Daly and musician Kid Rock are seen after being told to wear a face mask ahead of the final presidential debate at Belmont University. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/3AbNC74NKa — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) October 23, 2020

This is going to be amazing:

Golfer John Daly and Kid Rock take their seats before the start of the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, TN. https://t.co/5ZxbGAOFYN #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/oNuVoC8MtX — ABC News (@ABC) October 23, 2020

