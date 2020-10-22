https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-releases-60-minutes-interview-with-lesley-stahl-ahead-of-time_3548850.html

President Donald Trump released a recent “60 Minutes” interview with anchor Lesley Stahl on Thursday morning, decrying the “rudeness” and “hatred” during the questioning.

The president posted an unedited video of his interview on social media. CBS News was slated to air the interview on Sunday night.

“We’ve done a great job, and it’s not finished yet,” Trump said when he was asked about issues plaguing the United States and why he chose to run for reelection. The president said that if he wins in 2020, he’ll continue to attempt to advance the U.S. economy, saying that Joe Biden will “raise taxes,” “take away your Second Amendment,” and push other “radical” policies.

At the end of the interview, Trump said that Stahl “brought up a lot of subjects that were inappropriate … right from the beginning,” claiming that Stahl misled him when she “set up the interview.”

“I saw your interview with Joe Biden … it was a joke,” he said, adding that he got “softball after softball” questions.

When Trump was asked about the economy, he said his administration “created the greatest economy in the history of the United States.” She said, “You know that’s not true. No … I’m not going to fact-check [you].”

“You would never say that to Biden,” Trump told Stahl.

“What’s the priority” for his next administration, Stahl asked him several times. Trump again said he wants to boost the economy.

At one point, Stahl asked Trump about his recent rally joke about “suburban women, will you please like me.” Trump responded that she failed to detect sarcasm in his response and “the way you said that is why people think of you and everyone else as fake news,” adding, “That’s so misleading.”

Trump and Biden are slated to hold the third and final debate on Thursday night. NBC News reporter Kristen Welker will moderate the debate. Trump asserted the Walker would be “worse” than Stahl when he released the more than 30-minute long interview.

Throughout the interview, Trump continued to tout his record on handling the CCP virus and economy. Later, he said he would announce his health care plan after the Supreme Court rules on the Affordable Care Act in mid-November.

CBS News, on Twitter, said Trump was being asked questions “before cutting his interview short, adding that “60 Minutes” “has a history of asking tough questions of presidential candidates during the run-up to the election.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday disputed CNN’s reporting that President Trump abruptly cut short an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that was slated for broadcast on Oct. 25.

“Well, he didn’t walk out,” Meadows told Fox Business on Oct. 21. “He spent over 45 minutes with [CBS correspondent] Lesley Stahl. I’ve looked at every single minute of the interview and then some. We have tape of every single minute.”

In response, CBS News said Stahl wore a mask inside the White House and greeted Trump. She removed the mask when the interview began, and socially distanced due to the CCP virus pandemic, the network said.

A CBS News spokesperson told Fox News that Trump cut short the interview and didn’t do a “walk and talk” with himself and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House, which CBS said was previously scheduled.

The spokesperson said a photo of Stahl without a mask was taken immediately after the interview. Trump had posted the photo on Twitter.

