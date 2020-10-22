https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trump-releases-behind-the-scenes-60-minutes-video-claims-cbs-is-full-of-bias-and-hatred

President Donald Trump released footage from the CBS 60 Minutes interview after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Stahl was acting “more like an opinion journalist.”

“Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS,” said the president on social media. “Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA”

The video starts with Trump saying he’s looking for “fairness” during the interview, as anchor Leslie Stahl preps the president by saying she was going to ask “tough questions.”

“You don’t ask Biden tough questions,” said the president. “It’s terrible, you know that.”

When Trump touts his building of the “greatest economy in the history of [The United States], Stahl interrupts to tell him what he said “isn’t true, to which Trump responds “You wouldn’t say that to Biden, what you just said to me.”

“Best unemployment numbers, best employment numbers… Highest stock market price. You wouldn’t say that to Biden, what you just said to me… We had the best—everything was the best,” said Trump.

The interview then goes into the ongoing health crisis, where Trump says that cases have increased solely due to the increase in testing being conducted.

Trump blames China for “allowing this plague” to go throughout the world.

“We do more testing. If we didn’t do testing, cases would be way down.” We do more testing than any country in the world, by far. Second is India, with 1.5 billion people. If we did half the testing, we’d have half the cases… Because we do so much testing, the fake news media loves to say cases are up.”

The interview continues to be confrontational until the tipping point, where Trump compares his interview with the 60 Minutes interview conducted with Joe Biden, who Trump says was given “softball after softball.”

After 37 minutes, a producer steps in to provide a five minute warning, as Trump was scheduled to be interviewed side-by-side with Vice President Mike Pence, to which the president says he thinks “there’s enough of an interview here.” The interview then abruptly ends.

Trump would go on to post a video onto social media showing host Leslie Stahl not wearing a mask post-interview.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

A source told CNN that the footage was from immediately after the interview and that Stahl had not yet been able to get her personal belongings, including her mask.

