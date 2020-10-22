https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-asked-will-you-be-kinder-if-winning-second-term_3549037.html

President Donald Trump was asked by Jason Whitlock in an interview that aired Wednesday if re-elected would he be a kinder, gentler version of himself.

“When you go into a second term, if you go into a second term, might we see a different personality from President Trump?” Whitlock asked. “A kinder, gentler President Trump?”

Whitlock is an outspoken Trump supporter who recently launched Outkick.com with Clay Travis, host of Fox Sports radio. Their new website focuses on sports and politics. He told the president that he was moved by the commander-in-chief’s compassionate response to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, and appreciated the tone.

“The reason I ask that is that when Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, I saw what you said before getting on the plane. And I thought it was awesome and I was like, wow, I want to see more of that President Trump,” Whitlock added, “In the second term will you be as much of a fighter as you are in your first?”

“I think the answer is yes,” Trump responded. “I want the answer to be yes, but when I first came here, there was so much to do. I didn’t have time to be totally and politically correct.”

The president proceeded to explain how much work there was to be done when he first took office, saying it’s been decades of neglect with administrations not putting America first.

“I hope the answer is yes,” Trump continued. “But a lot of it is time … Being politically correct takes time. And sometimes we don’t have time. But the answer is yes, and I’d certainly like to.”

Although the president is often criticized for making comments that offend others and not taking political correctness into account, his supporters look mainly at his actions and think political correctness has gone too far.

In a Harvard Business Review article called Rethinking Political Correctness by Robin J. Ely, Debra Meyerson and Martin N. Davidson say unspoken canons of behavior governed by political correctness make interactions between people of different races, genders, religions, etc., strained.

“In cultures regulated by political correctness, people feel judged and fear being blamed.” They continued, “They (people) feel inhibited and afraid to address even the most banal issues directly. People draw private conclusions; untested, their conclusions become immutable. Resentments build, relationships fray, and performance suffers.”

Lack of political correctness is what Whitlock thinks makes him more compelling to black men.

Before his White House interview with the president, Whitlock appeared on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and said Trump’s growing popularity among black men is because he does not censor himself and doesn’t worry about being politically correct.

He said black men can relate to Trump’s masculinity, “he represents the patriarchy, he’s not politically correct. Those are things that just I’m just sorry a lot of black men can relate to.”

Whitlock listed Trump’s success with the black community in the funding of black colleges, justice reform, opportunity zones, and record employment before the pandemic.

He said he understands how his personality puts people off but his actions speak for themselves.

