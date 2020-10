https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-slams-joe-biden-corrupt-family-lack-character-drops-laptop-line-video/

Oh, this was good!

Joe Biden pretended he is a man of character and character is on the ballot this year.

Trump responded and smacked him and the Biden Crime Family and record corruption.

Then he dropped the “laptop from hell” line at the end!

BOOM!

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook