President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off Thursday at the final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennesee, where Trump declared he ran for president because of Biden and former President Barack Obama’s “poor job” performances.

“Why didn’t he do it four years ago?” Trump asked rhetorically. “Why didn’t you do that four years ago, or even less than that. … You were vice president. You keep talking about all these things you’re gonna do, and you’re gonna do this. But you were there just a short time ago and you guys did nothing.”

Trump then claimed he felt inclined to run for president of the United States because of Biden and Obama’s “poor job” in office for eight years.

“You know, Joe, I ran because of you,” Trump declared. “I ran because of Barack Obama, because you did a poor job. If I thought you did a good job, I would’ve never run. I would’ve never run. I ran because of you.”

“I’m looking at you now, you’re a politician. I ran because of you,” Trump reiterated.

