China Joe got a beatdown tonight!

It was devastating.

Biden said he never said he would ban fracking.

Oops.

Following tonight’s debate the top search terms related to Joe Biden were “ban fracking” and “super-predators.”

It was a direct hit by Donald Trump!

Top Biden related searches tonight = Trump punches landed 1. Ban fracking

2. Superpredators pic.twitter.com/3oQIHcgPjT — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) October 23, 2020

